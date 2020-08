Articles

Published on Monday, 03 August 2020

Using a speech from Joe Biden as its frame, Meidas Touch comes up with a great new ad asking Michigan to support him -- and take our country back from the Orange Mango. This viral videos are such a good way to keep Democratic voters focused and engaged. Meidas Touch is doing good work!

