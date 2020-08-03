The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Alabama State Rep. Resigns Church After Attending Birthday Party For First KKK Grand Wizard

Republican State Rep. Will Dismukes of Alabama is making more being-a-racist news. On Thursday, Dismukes announced he would be stepping down as pastor of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Prattville. This comes after days and weeks of controversy surrounding the legislator and his relationship to race and racist organizations in the state. The most recent controversy comes after Dismukes attended and then gave the invocation at the annual birthday party for first grand wizard of the KKK and Confederate general and traitor Nathan Bedford Forrest on July 25 in Selma. The event coincided with ceremonies honoring the late U.S. representative and civil rights activist John Lewis’ passing. Rep. Dismukes posted about the event on his Facebook page the following day, writing: “Had a great time at Fort Dixie speaking and giving the invocation for Nathan Bedford Forrest annual birthday celebration. Always a great time and some sure enough good eating!!”

