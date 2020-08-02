Assistant Secretary For Health Contradicts Dear Leader On Benefits Of Hydroxychloroquine

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020

How long before Trump is sending out angry tweets attacking Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir? Admiral Brett Giroir was asked about the danger from his boss constantly pushing the drug Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for coronavirus during an interview on this Sunday's Meet the Press, consequences and risks for the safety of those foolish to listen to him be damned, and the Admiral refused to play along with Trump's gaslighting on the topic. CHUCK TODD: Look, I know you're not a political person, but the president continues to advocate for Hydroxychloroquine. Is that a danger to public health? ADM. BRETT GIROIR: So, from a public health standpoint, at first Hydroxychloroquine looked very promising. There were not the definitive studies. At this point in time, there has been five randomized controlled, placebo controlled trials that do not show any benefit to Hydroxychloroquine.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/assistant-secretary-health-contradicts