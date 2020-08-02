James Clyburn Calls Out Fox News Host For Failing To Report On White Supremacists Inciting Violence

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 15:44 Hits: 6

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) on Sunday accused Fox News host Pete Hegseth of failing to report that white supremacists had attempted to incite violence during Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, Oregon and other places. "As you know, over the last couple of months, we've seen riots in Portland," Hegseth told Clyburn during an interview on Fox & Friends. "President Trump made it clear, we're going to send federal agents, law enforcement officers there to protect federal property as necessary." The Fox News host went on to accuse Clyburn of comparing federal agents to "the Gestapo." "Why would you make such a comparison when what they're doing is their job to protect federal property?" Hegseth asked. "I don't know if I ever compared what they're doing to the Gestapo," Clyburn objected. "It's right there in the transcript," Hegseth said, referring to a CNN interview in which Clyburn said Trump is trying to "impose Gestapo activities in local communities." "Maybe I did," Clyburn replied. "I am never one to think I can never misspeak. That is not to say what I feel. But what I do feel, what I've seen in Portland, reminds me very much of what I saw in Anniston, Alabama back in the '60s, what I saw on the Edmund Pettus Bridge back in the '60s, where state-sponsored and supported terrorism was visited upon people who were protesting peacefully." Hegseth seemed outraged by the comparison.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/james-clyburn-calls-out-fox-news-host