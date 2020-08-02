Poll-Truther Jesse Watters Hangs His Hat On One CNBC Poll Showing Race Tightening In Battleground States

Articles

Fox's Jesse Watters did his best to soothe Trump's fragile ego by downplaying the results of the latest presidential polls, while hanging his hat on one by CNBC showing some tightening in many of the key battleground states. Here's how Watters began his opening monologue this Saturday: You can feel the momentum shift in the presidential race. It showed up in the polls too in key battleground states. Take a look at t his screen. See they show a consistent shift across the board to the president. Which was followed by him citing the results of this CNBC poll: Forget about the national polls. It’s all about the battlegrounds anyway. Most pollsters are undersampling Republicans as high as 10 points. They do that just to depress turnout. Don’t fall for it. And just for a little perspective, Hillary was beating Trump in every single battleground state going into the 2016 election. What happened? Hillary lost every single battleground state.

