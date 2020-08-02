Rep. James Clyburn: Trump Is 'Mussolini, Putin And Hitler'

Articles

Rep. Clyburn joined Dana Bash on CNN's State of The Union on Sunday to discuss some comments he made about how Donald Trump would reach to losing the November election and comparing Trump to Hitler, Putin and Mussolini. Clyburn echoes what many are fearing: that Donald Trump will not leave office peacefully, even if he loses by wide margins, and that his minions in cabinet positions would probably help him retain power in some sort of illegal power grab.

