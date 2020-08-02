Dr. Birx Gives Non-Response On Why U.S. Pandemic Response Has Failed So Miserably

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020 17:09 Hits: 8

I'm pretty sure CNN's Dana Bash already knows the answer to this question, but that didn't stop her from repeatedly asking Dr. Deborah Birx why the United States has failed so miserably in comparison to other countries with our response to the coronavirus pandemic. Rather than admit that we needed, and still need a national response to the pandemic, or a national mask mandate, or that Trump and Kushner were more interested in playing politics with the lives of U.S. citizens because they live in blue states, or that her boss has done real damage every single step of the way with their horrid response to this national emergency, Birx instead prattled along about Americans "on the move" and the fact that the pandemic has spread to rural areas now. Tell us something we didn't know, Dr. Birx: BASH: The U.S. recorded nearly two million new cases in July, the most cases of any month yet. So, the United States is still averaging more than 60,000 cases and 1,000 deaths per day. And we are going to show our viewers the curve. America is not even close to controlling this, like other places, South Korea and the European Union, for example.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/08/dr-birx-gives-non-response-why-us-pandemic