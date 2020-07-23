Political donors whose businesses got PPP loans injected $52 million into 2020 election

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 23 July 2020 15:20 Hits: 0

(Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Government rescue loans meant for struggling small businesses went to a number of well-connected firms whose executives are major contributors to lawmakers’ campaigns and political parties.

Employees and PACs connected to firms that received loans under the Paycheck Protection Program — and in some cases the companies themselves — contributed at least $52 million to federal committees during the 2020 election cycle. Republicans and conservative groups got $27 million from these donors, while Democrats and liberal groups received $24 million. That’s according to OpenSecrets’ analysis of partial loan data released by the Small Business Administration this month.

OpenSecrets found that employees linked to roughly 4,800 businesses made political donations of $1,000 or more during the 2020 election cycle. That’s a small slice of the 650,000 businesses disclosed as receiving a loan of $150,000 or more.

Congress authorized PPP to help businesses keep employees on their payroll amid the devastating COVID-19 pandemic. While many small businesses waited on loans during the program’s rollout, larger companies with access to big banks got loans first . Powerful lobbying firms, hedge funds and real estate companies received aid while tens of thousands of small businesses closed for good . Some small businesses still haven’t received a loan , and parts of the country are nearing Great Depression levels of unemployment.

The $670 billion loan program is so widespread that it’s not surprising to see political donors’ companies get access to it. Companies run by donors to President Donald Trump were among the first to receive loans, but there is no concrete evidence that the small business loan program prioritized political donors.

Party committees boosting Republican candidates — typically a top target of business owners aiming to gain influence with the party — are among the top recipients of donors whose firms got PPP loans. Although Trump’s Republican National Committee is the top recipient, presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden received more campaign cash from these donors than Trump.

Biden is boosted by Morgan & Morgan , a Florida personal injury law firm whose employees gave $437,000 to his campaign. The firm’s founder hosted an extravagant fundraiser for the former vice president during the early days of his White House bid. Morgan & Morgan, which says it employs more than 500 experienced lawyers, pulled in several PPP loans meant for struggling small businesses. Its Tampa location received a loan worth at least $5 million while its Fort Myers and Jacksonville locations each received loans worth at least $2 million.

A subsidiary of Ryan LLC , a Texas-based consulting and tax firm with thousands of employees, pulled in a PPP loan worth over $150,000. Its employees have given $439,000 to Republican committees during the 2020 election cycle. The firm’s advocacy arm employs Jeff Miller , an ascendant lobbyist with close ties to President Trump who has raised over $2.7 million for Trump’s reelection campaign.

Top lawyers at another Texas-based firm, Baron & Budd , held a fundraiser for Biden last year, and the company’s employees gave $250,000 to Democrats. It received a loan worth at least $2 million. Another PPP loan of at least $350,000 went to New York personal injury law firm Kramer Dillof Livingston & Moore . Late last year, the firm gave $100,000 from its corporate reserves to Unite the Country , the only super PAC supporting Biden’s presidential bid at the time.

That’s one of a few cases of companies injecting corporate funds directly into outside groups backing campaigns of lawmakers or presidential candidates before getting a forgivable loan funded by taxpayers.

Vital Pharmaceuticals, the company behind Bang Energy drink, got a PPP loan worth at least $5 million in early April as the program dolled out its first batch of loans. Last year the company gave $250,000 in corporate money to Trump’s preferred super PAC, America First Action .

The Cooperative of American Physicians , a California medical malpractice insurance firm, received a loan of at least $2 million. The company poured nearly $943,000 directly into its own super PAC, which spends six to seven figures backing its preferred California lawmakers every election cycle.

Among other PPP recipients, the Center for Popular Democracy contributed $113,000 in nonprofit funds to New Florida Majority , a PAC that supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) in the Democratic primary. New Orleans transportation company Harvey Gulf International Marine — backed by a loan of more than $5 million — gave $100,000 in corporate funds to Make Louisiana Great Again , a super PAC supporting area Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.).

Federally recognized Native American tribes, which are allowed to donate corporate money to candidates and parties under individual contribution limits, also received aid after spending big on politics. The Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians in California, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians and the extremely wealthyShakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community in Minnesota are among tribes that gave big to political parties affiliated with congressional Democrats and Republicans before taking PPP loans. The Oneida Indian Nation in New York made a $200,000 donation to Senate Majority PAC , a super PAC affiliated with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.). The Small Business Administration allowed tribal gaming operations to apply for PPP loans in April after tribes pushed for aid.

The Small Business Administration released unclear guidance about the program and didn’t enforce some of its own rules. Investment firms were not supposed to be included in PPP, but many took loans anyway . Texas hedge fund Kleinheinz Capital Partners — whose owner is a major donor to Trump and Republican party committees — received a loan worth upwards of $150,000 in early April.

Companies tied to lawmakers and government officials also received loans thanks to a Small Business Administration waiver that allowed them to bypass ethics rules . Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nev.) pushed for the program to include casinos, allowing her husband’s Las Vegas casino company to receive millions in loans.

The loan program’s effectiveness is difficult to gauge because the data released earlier this month was riddled with errors . Companies reported inconsistent numbers of jobs saved thanks to the program, and banks that handled PPP loans found that the government data differed from their numbers.

Now Congress and the Trump administration are negotiating another stimulus package as expanded unemployment benefits near their expiration date with millions still out of work and widespread testing issues persist. Washington leaders are expected to pass a $1 trillion bill that will include increased funding for testing and schools and pay for another batch of PPP loans.

Disclosure: The Center for Responsive Politics received a Paycheck Protection Programloan worth $285,100.



