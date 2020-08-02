Is The FDA Sacrificing Safety For A Quick COVID Cure?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 02 August 2020

Leigh Turner, University of Minnesota Given the death, suffering, social disruption and economic devastation caused by COVID-19, there is an urgent need to quickly develop therapies to treat this disease and prevent the spread of the virus. But the Food and Drug Administration, charged with the task of evaluating and deciding whether to approve new drugs and other products, has a problem. The FDA’s standards appear to be dropping at a time when rigorous regulatory review and robust oversight are crucial. For example, on March 28, the FDA granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate, despite the drugs having known safety concerns and negligible evidence of efficacy in treating COVID-19.

