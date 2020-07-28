Trump’s new rules on drone sales benefit influential defense contractors

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 17:38 Hits: 0

(Missy Ryan/ The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The White House last week announced loosened restrictions on the sales of certain military-grade drones to foreign countries, benefiting some powerful defense companies.

The decision primarily impacts Northrop Grumman and General Atomics , two drone manufacturers that may now sell some of their unmanned aircrafts abroad under less stringent rules. Northrop Grumman is the largest lobbying spender in the defense aerospace industry. General Atomics, the fourth-largest industry spender, manufactures the MQ-9 Reaper used in the January airstrike that killed Iranian military leader Qassim Soleimani and can now be sold abroad with less scrutiny.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, the drone division of the larger company, spent $270,000 on lobbying between April and June. This accounted for about 20 percent of all lobbying spending by General Atomics and its other subsidiaries. While both General Atomics and the company’s drone division had their most expensive six-month period to date, General Atomics’ second-quarter spending of $1.4 million, trailed the previous quarter and the same period last year. The larger company deploys 35 lobbyists , 15 dedicated to its unmanned aircraft division. Of the total, 21 are “revolvers ” who previously held positions in government.

Lobbyingdisclosures show that General Atomics lobbyists worked on issues related to foreign weapon sales and unmanned aircraft in the first half of this year.

Northrop Grumman, which manufactures the RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, spent $7.3 million on lobbying so far in 2020, though the firm has seen a general decrease in lobbying since 2017, lining up with an industry-wide trend. This year, the firm deployed 49 lobbyists , with 36 revolvers, including some with ties to the Department of Defense and the White House.

President Donald Trump ’s unilateral move was accomplished without legislation. It reinterprets nonbinding guidelines set by the Missile Technology Control Regime, a voluntary partnership of 35 countries, including the U.S., established in 1987 to slow the proliferation of missile technology.

Trump sought to loosen international restrictions on drones since at least 2017 , as reported by Defense News, which also broke the news of last week’s change in U.S. guidelines. A press release from the White House said “these outdated standards give an unfair advantage to countries outside of the MTCR and hurt United States industry.”

The primary drone sellers that don’t abide by the pact are China and Israel . The release also stressed that the U.S. was not breaking compliance with the international guidelines despite reinterpreting them, and that “exports continue to be subject to rigorous review.”

The military technology pact guidelines include restrictions on sales of slower-flying drones capable of carrying large payloads over 186 miles. While such sales are possible, they are rare and subject to intense scrutiny by pact partner governments overseeing the sale.

Critics such as Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, say the new rules could give other countries leeway to also reinterpret the Missile Technology Control Regime rules as they see fit. A Thursday statement from Menendez said “to disregard this policy now is likely to undermine the credibility and influence of the MTCR more generally, which also coordinates international controls on the sale and spread of dangerous ballistic missiles and technology around the world.”



