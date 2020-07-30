Republicans split over who should challenge freshman Democrat in Kansas

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 20:12 Hits: 0

Rep. Sharice Davids (D-KS03) is a top target for Republicans this cycle.

(Whitney Curtis/Getty Images)

As Republicans look to take back Kansas’ 3rd Congressional district seat, two GOP candidates are finding financial and establishment support ahead of Tuesday’s primary.

Amanda Adkins — the former chairwoman of the Kansas Republican Party — is endorsed by a number of prominent conservatives, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-Fla.). So far, Adkins has raised $969,000 as of July 15 — the most of the five candidates seeking the Republican nomination. She currently has $427,000 cash on hand.

The former CEO of the National Down Syndrome Society, Sara Hart Weir labels herself as a consensus maker with proven results in Washington. She has raised $715,000 — $143,000 is her own cash — during her election bid. Weir currently has $323,000 left in the bank. Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), who also serves as the recruitment chair for the district, endorsed Wier, along with a number of other former and current members of Congress.

Andrienne Vallejo Foster — former Roeland Park mayor — is the only other candidate to raise large sums for their campaign but trails the other two candidates. Since the start of her campaign, she has raised $371,000 and had only $35,000 cash on hand. Foster has been endorsed by a small number of former members of Congress and Kansas state legislators.

The winner of the nomination will face Rep. Sharice Davids (D-Kan.) — and her $2.5 million war chest — in the general election. She has already spent $1.1 million this cycle.

In 2018, Davids rode the “blue wave” to victory in the district, which contains Kansas City and its surrounding suburbs. She won the seat with 54 percent of the vote, defeating incumbent Rep. Kevin Yoder (R-Kan.).

The seat is one of a number of suburban-based districts that helped deliver Democrats the House of Representatives two years ago. It is more diverse and has a higher concentration of college graduates than other districts in the mostly red state. Now, the 2020 cycle will test the durability of Democratic gains made in suburbs across the country in 2018. The seat has been rated as a “lean Democratic” by Cook Political Report.

Although Adkins already has a significant fundraising lead, one super PAC — the only major outside spender in the race — has made big investments in her election bid — and the major donor is Adkins’ father.

The Kansas City Star reported that Alan Landes, Adkins’ father, contributed more than $113,000 to Heartland USA PAC , along with another $100,000 in contributions from other donors to help Adkins’ candidacy. As a single candidate super PAC , the group has spent over $213,000 backing Adkins.. The PAC released an attack ad against Weir, challenging her credentials as a true Republican, the Associated Press reported . Weir criticized the attack ad as sexist, and has attacked Adkins as a Washington insider.

Members of Congress have also made their preferences known through contributions. Weir has received nearly $31,000 from leadership PACs, while these PACs have contributed $11,000 to Adkins. Weir has also received $77,000 from ideological groups, while Adkins has only raised $24,000.



