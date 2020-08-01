Ginsburg Released From Hospital Following Stent Procedure

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was discharged from a New York hospital on Friday following a procedure on a bile stent that was placed last August, the Supreme Court said.

According to a court statement obtained by Reuters, Ginsburg is home and “doing well.”

The news of her discharge comes two days after the court’s oldest justice was admitted to “revise a bile stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

The procedure follows another one last month to clean out the stent.

A Wednesday statement issued by Kathleen Arberg, a public information officer for the court, said that Ginsburg’s doctors had assured that stent revisions are “common occurrences” and that the procedure, which was conducted using endoscopy and medical imaging, was done to “minimize the risk of future infection.”

The justice had formerly issued a statement on July 17 announcing a recurrence of cancer after a scan in February followed by a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver.

The justice said at that time that chemotherapy treatments were yielding “positive results,” saying that recent scans on July 7 showed “significant” reduction of the lesions “no new disease.” Ginsburg said at that time that she would continue bi-weekly chemotherapy, adding, “I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam. I remain fully able to do that.”

The justice’s health is closely watched given that any health challenge preventing the liberal icon from continuing her tenure on the bench would provide an opening for President Donald Trump to potentially nominate a conservative replacement.

