Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 03:11 Hits: 0

Americans will go to the polls November 3 to elect a president. The incumbent, Republican Donald Trump, and his presumptive Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, both face a polarized electorate. In this report, Mike O’Sullivan profiles the incumbent president and his reelection message to the American people.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/trumps-challenges-divided-electorate-4373776