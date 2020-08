Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 17:43 Hits: 1

Trump administration officials and Democratic leaders negotiating a new coronavirus relief package said they made "progress" during a rare Saturday meeting but aren't yet close to a deal.“We’re not close yet, but it was a productive discussion...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/510124-progress-but-no-deal-as-coronavirus-head-into-next-week-