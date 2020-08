Articles

Saturday, 01 August 2020

It's unclear how the Democrat, who says he is asymptomatic, contracted the virus, but earlier this week, he presided over a hearing that included another member who has since tested positive.

(Image credit: Pool/Getty Images)

