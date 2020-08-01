Impeachment Hero Lt. Col. Vindman Pens Op-Ed Decrying Trump's Authoritarianism

Articles

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was pushed out of his lifelong career of military service by Donald Trump for standing up for what is right. Col. Vindman defended his country and the Constitution, and stepped forward to defend the law during impeachment hearings against Trump. For his trouble and his bravery, he was bullied, physically threatened, and stonewalled at his job. He retired from the military when it became clear he could no longer advance because of Trump's retaliation and abuse. Today, he published an op-ed in The Washington Post expressing his dismay, combined with a glimmer of hope and urgency to act. A year ago, unknown to me, my concerns over the president’s conduct and the president’s efforts to undermine the very foundations of our democracy were precipitating tremors that would ultimately shake loose the facade of good governance and publicly expose the corruption of the Trump administration. At no point in my career or life have I felt our nation’s values under greater threat and in more peril than at this moment. Our national government during the past few years has been more reminiscent of the authoritarian regime my family fled more than 40 years ago than the country I have devoted my life to serving.

