Indiana Schools Reopen, And Have A COVID-Positive Student On Their FIRST DAY

Schools in certain parts of the country began reopening in late July, and it is not going well at all. The New York Times is reporting that in one school district in Indiana, just ONE day in, a student attending the first day of classes tested positive for coronavirus. This was just hours after classes resumed for the '20-'21 school year, at Greenfield Central Junior High School. The school immediately isolated the student and ordered everyone who was in class with the student, or potentially had contact with the student, to quarantine for 14 days. ON THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL. It is not clear yet if the student infected anyone else, but we should know within a week or two. The superintendent of Greenfield-Central, Harold Olin, said: “We knew it was a when, not if," but stated that they were "very shocked it was on Day 1.” I am not. Many other school districts are not shocked, either, which is why so many opted to go 100% distance learning for the fall semester. But watching this scary scenario play out in Indiana should provide further proof that the decision to not bring back students was the right idea. This should also lead other school districts that have refused to close schools to reconsider their plans (I am looking at you, Florida.)

