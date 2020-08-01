Right Wing Militias' Warning Of 'Excessive Federal Power' Comes True – But Where Are They?

Articles

Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020

Amy Cooter, Vanderbilt University Militias and many other Second Amendment advocates have long argued that their primary desire to own firearms – often, many of them – is rooted in a need to protect themselves and their families from a tyrannical federal government, or to discourage the government from becoming tyrannical in the first place. But with the mayor of a major U.S. city warning that “tyranny and dictatorship” have already arrived on the streets – in the shape of unidentified federal troops using questionable tactics – militia groups appear reluctant to throw their lot in with protesters. In fact, many have been supporting government action to suppress peaceful demonstrators.

