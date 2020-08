Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020 11:54 Hits: 2

The U.S. saw devastating economic numbers. Negotiations over the coronavirus relief bill are at a standstill. And, a tweet about delaying the election that got a rare bipartisan fact check.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/08/01/898099510/week-in-politics-trumps-tweet-on-delaying-election-sees-bipartisan-backlash?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics