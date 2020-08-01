Trump’s Kodak Crony Just Made Millions From Taxpayers To Make Hydroxychloroquine

Articles

As I wrote earlier this week, there’s a major scandal brewing in this deal. Everything about it looks fishy: While Trump has refused to heed calls to invoke the Defense Production Act for the manufacture of PPE and COVID-19 testing supplies, he suddenly gifted Kodak, the camera people, with a $765M loan for a not-yet established division to start producing ingredients for pharmaceuticals. The Washington Post notes that the lender, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, “normally funds infrastructure and other projects in the developing world. But in an executive order signed in May, President Trump gave DFC new powers under the Defense Production Act to finance domestic health-care manufacturing needed to respond to the coronavirus crisis.” Coincidentally, it was also in May that Kodak shareholders authorized CEO James Continenza 1.75 million in stock options. But he wasn’t granted the options until July 27, the day before the deal was announced. Eastman Kodak's stock price went up over 1000 percent this week.

