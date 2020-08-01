The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump’s Kodak Crony Just Made Millions From Taxpayers To Make Hydroxychloroquine

Category: World Politics Hits: 4

As I wrote earlier this week, there’s a major scandal brewing in this deal. Everything about it looks fishy: While Trump has refused to heed calls to invoke the Defense Production Act for the manufacture of PPE and COVID-19 testing supplies, he suddenly gifted Kodak, the camera people, with a $765M loan for a not-yet established division to start producing ingredients for pharmaceuticals. The Washington Post notes that the lender, U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, or DFC, “normally funds infrastructure and other projects in the developing world. But in an executive order signed in May, President Trump gave DFC new powers under the Defense Production Act to finance domestic health-care manufacturing needed to respond to the coronavirus crisis.” Coincidentally, it was also in May that Kodak shareholders authorized CEO James Continenza 1.75 million in stock options. But he wasn’t granted the options until July 27, the day before the deal was announced. Eastman Kodak's stock price went up over 1000 percent this week.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/trump-s-kodak-crony-made-millions

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version