Hundreds Of Children Infected With COVID At Georgia YMCA Camp

Of the 597 residents who attended the High Harbour YMCA camp, 344 were tested and 260 tested positive for the virus. But do let's open schools in Georgia, right Gov. Brian Kemp? Schools in Jefferson, Georgia reopened yesterday, their first day back since March. Source: WSB-TV A CDC report released Friday reveals that hundreds of campers at a north Georgia YMCA camp were infected with coronavirus in just days before the camp was shut down. Channel 2 Action News has confirmed that the report documents COVID-19 cases at the YMCA’s Camp High Harbor on Lake Burton in Rabun County. According to the report, of the 597 residents who attended the camp, 344 were tested and 260 tested positive for the virus. The camp was only open for four days before being shut down because of the virus, and officials followed all recommended safety protocols. In total, the virus attacked 44% of the children, staff members and trainees who attended the camp.

