Hillary Clinton Was Right About The Deplorables: Pandemic Edition

Published on Saturday, 01 August 2020

Published with permission of PRESS RUN, Eric Boehlert’s new must-read media newsletter. Subscribe here. Trump’s deplorables are keeping America sick. The country could effectively put the crippling Covid-19 pandemic behind us, but Trump supporters, including Republican officials, are making that impossible by waging a cultural war against common-sense pandemic solutions, such as wearing masks to curb the virus' spread. As most countries now enjoy post-coronavirus recoveries, Trump's America careens deeper into the crisis. If only somebody had warned us about how dangerous his fanatic followers are.

