Why Bill Barr May Be A Bigger Threat To The November Election Than Trump

While Trump threatens to sabotage the November election, Never Trumper Tom Nichols advised that the best way to war game is to follow the competent people in the Trump administration, such as Bill Barr. In a discussion about a recent bipartisan war game of the election, in which all the scenarios found the law "almost helpless" against Trump should he decide to ignore it, Never Trumper and Lincoln Project adviser Tom Nichols had some good advice. First, Nichols agreed with host Jonathan Capehart that Trump is probably afraid of leaving office for fear of being charged with federal crimes. “I think he’s probably researching how to pardon himself forever and in perpetuity,” Nichols said. But there are others who want to keep Trump in power by any means necessary:

