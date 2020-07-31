Fauci, Top Health Officials Testify At House Coronavirus Hearing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 16:53 Hits: 1

White House COVID-19 Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci will be testifying in front of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) and ranking member Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA), on Friday morning.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield and Assistant Secretary for Health at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Admiral Brett Giroir will also testify at the hearing.

The session comes amid President Donald Trump’s efforts to spread misinformation about COVID-19, which recently included retweeting a video of a doctor who falsely claimed hydroxychloroquine cures the virus.

Follow our live coverage of the testimony below.

