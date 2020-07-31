The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Huh? Trump Now Says He Wants Election Day Moved Up

So, which is it?

President Donald Trump stood by his push to change the date of the 2020 election on Friday, but apparently he now wants it moved in the opposite direction.

During a press availability at the White House, Trump rambled on about how absentee ballots are “actually very good” while mail-in ballots are “a disaster,” even though they’re functionally the same thing given that absentee ballots are submitted … by mail.

Regardless, the President claimed voting by mail means Americans are “never going to know what the real result of an election is” (elections officials and experts have not found any indication that mail-in voting systems cause election fraud) and that it would take too long to count the vote.

“I wish we would move it up, okay?” Trump told reporters. “Move it up.”

He also baselessly claimed that Russia and China will “be able to forge ballots,” an argument Attorney General Bill Barr has also tried to make while also admitting he did not have evidence to back it up.

Watch Trump below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ztqLjmkywrA/huh-trump-now-says-he-wants-election-day-moved-up

