We’re Hiring A Politics Reporter

FiveThirtyEight is seeking a reporter to write about politics and elections with a particular focus on race. This person will work both independently and in collaboration with colleagues across the newsroom to produce one to two stories each week about U.S. politics, elections and how race and identity intersect with each.

Experience reporting on and writing about race and identity in America is a must. As is some experience with data — how to find it, how to ask questions of it, how to know its limits. This can take many forms, though: using Census information, polls or other statistics in your reporting, for example. Statistical skills, such as using Excel or R to analyze data, would be a plus, but are by no means required.

We welcome applications from candidates with a history of producing high-quality journalism for digital or print audiences, as well as a desire to work closely with colleagues with different skill sets (visual journalists, for example) and a range of experience levels and journalistic backgrounds. We want someone who can help us tackle important and pressing stories, including features like: What would modern U.S. elections look like with fewer barriers to voting? How are different groups of voters reacting and processing the lead-up to November? Really, we’re open to a wide range of ideas and backgrounds and want the reporter to help define this role; candidates shouldn’t feel that they need to check every box in order to apply.

This position is full-time with benefits and can be based anywhere.

Responsibilities

Write a mix of short and longer features each month that explore how race, identity and politics intersect.

Work with the editing and interactive staff to develop and execute major projects.

Collaborate with graphics editors, as well as audio and video producers.

Work with the politics editor and other colleagues to help guide FiveThirtyEight’s political coverage in general.

Must-haves

Minimum of three years’ experience as a reporter, data journalist, visual journalist or similar position at an online or print news outlet.

Experience writing and reporting on issues of race and ethnicity.

Experience covering U.S. politics.

Experience working with data in some form.

Nice-to-haves

Experience writing and reporting on federal and state elections in an empirical or data-driven way for a wide audience.

Experience working with academic and scientific research on politics, race and ethnicity.

Statistical analysis skills.

Required Education

n/a

And if you don’t check every box, that’s OK. Please apply! Send a cover letter and resume to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

