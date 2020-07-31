The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp Board Over Editorial &#8216;Disagreements&#8217;

James Murdoch, son of octogenarian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, announced his abrupt resignation from the board of News Corporation Friday.

In a terse resignation letter, James Murdoch cited “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, Murdoch had previously parted ways with 21st Century Fox, where he was CEO, at least in part over Fox News’ editorial approach.

Fox News is currently housed under the Fox Corporation, a separate business entity from News Corp.

The move quickly drew comparisons to the HBO series “Succession,” which focuses on an insular family-controlled media empire.

Read the resignation letter below:

