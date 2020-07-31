James Murdoch Resigns From News Corp Board Over Editorial &#8216;Disagreements&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 21:59 Hits: 1

James Murdoch, son of octogenarian media mogul Rupert Murdoch, announced his abrupt resignation from the board of News Corporation Friday.

In a terse resignation letter, James Murdoch cited “disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

As CNN’s Brian Stelter noted, Murdoch had previously parted ways with 21st Century Fox, where he was CEO, at least in part over Fox News’ editorial approach.

Fox News is currently housed under the Fox Corporation, a separate business entity from News Corp.

James Murdoch already left 21st Century Fox, partly due to his disgust with Fox News. Now he's breaking off ties with the family's other company, News Corp. A big moment in Murdochworld. But: he's still very much connected to the empire through the Murdoch Family Trust. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 31, 2020

The move quickly drew comparisons to the HBO series “Succession,” which focuses on an insular family-controlled media empire.

Read the resignation letter below:

Here's James Murdoch's resignation letter from News Corp. A spox for him says there will be no further comment and that the letter speaks for itself. pic.twitter.com/hblNMubbQG — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) July 31, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/ZzIVi-GXdZM/james-murdoch-resignation-news-corp