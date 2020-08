Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:10 Hits: 1

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with former Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., and former Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., about the 2020 election and negotiations in Congress over the next coronavirus relief package.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/897836755/former-gop-and-democratic-senators-comment-on-politics-in-the-u-s?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics