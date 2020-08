Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 20:10 Hits: 3

A Republican county primary in Utah ended in a tie. So, judges Thursday chose the winner by pulling a name out of a bowl — reminding Utah residents that every vote counts.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/897836713/utah-county-chooses-winner-by-draw-after-primary-ends-in-tie?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics