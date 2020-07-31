Rep. Jamie Raskin Decimates Jim Jordan's Useless, Hypocritical First Amendment Lies

Articles

Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

I'm pleased to announce here that I have proposed to Rep. Jamie Raskin via Twitter. He has not responded, but I'm certain an affirmative answer will be coming soon. Before the happy nuptials, though, allow me to explain — both to you, and my husband and children. Today in a House hearing, Jim Jordan, resident GOP screecher and sphincter-clencher extraordinaire, badgered the panel before him, which was made up of top members of the White House coronavirus response team, including Dr. Anthony Fauci. Jordan focused on Fauci, attempting to get him to admit that Black Lives Matter protests were dangerous, protesters should be arrested, and that it was patently unfair that governors had the ability to shut down churches while allowing protests to continue. Dr. Fauci did not cave, stood his ground on the dangers of gathering indoors without masks or distancing, and refused to opine on whether protesters should be arrested, for f*ck's sake. That is not his job, nor is it why he was there. My future husband, Rep. Raskin had the final round of time to question the panel (Admiral Giroir had left by then) and he took the time to absolutely destroy the substance of Jordan's arguments, such as they were.

