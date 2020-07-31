The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dozens Of People Showed Up To Hear Trump Speak In Florida

Trump flew down to Florida on Friday afternoon to attend a fundraiser in Tampa and was met with a crowd of at least...30 people. Maybe 40. It is possible that thousands of people were standing just out of the camera frame, but then again, maybe not. not exactly an overflow crowd at Trump's speech in Florida pic.twitter.com/uS2o0fptNE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 31, 2020 Maybe they were being held back behind barriers. No, definitely not an overflow crowd. More of a circling-the-drain crowd. pic.twitter.com/1ODuxkyxCG — Loren Collins (@LorenCollins) July 31, 2020 Oh. At least the crowd was super fired up. Dozens of people turned out for Trump’s speech in Florida this afternoon — social distancing not included pic.twitter.com/ioueyVOhK5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 31, 2020 Oh. Maybe a super wide angle shot will capture the large crowd.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tens-people-showed-hear-trump-speak

