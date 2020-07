Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 15:41 Hits: 8

Arizona Rep. David Schweikert agreed to pay a $50,000 fine and admit to 11 counts of ethics violations, including the misuse of official funds. He says he's settling a "time-consuming" process.

(Image credit: Matt York/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/31/897657022/house-unites-to-reprimand-gop-lawmaker-tied-to-11-ethics-violations?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics