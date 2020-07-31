The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Tucker Carlson Calls Barack Obama A 'Greasy Politician' After Eulogy For John Lewis

Category: World Politics Hits: 8

John Lewis's entire life was about civil rights. And his eulogy would be as well. And that means the first Black president would eulogize his friend by calling for a continuation of his mission. Equal rights to the ballot box for Black people. And representation in Congress without a White minority filibustering even a Supreme Court nominee. And of course, because it's Obama, right wing media would have a collective freak out over Obama daring to open his mouth and speak political truth. How. Dare. He! Tucker Carlson's White Power Hour is just one example. Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tucker-carlson-doth-protest-too-much

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version