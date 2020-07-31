Friday News Dump: Trump Continues To Undermine Vote By Mail, And Other News

Articles

Trump keeps complaining about the practically non-existent difference between absentee and mail-in voting. Meanwhile, his new political appointee is doing his best to ruin the post office and not coincidentally, make it much more difficult to vote by mail: Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, President Trump said he did not want to postpone the vote, but remained concerned that millions of mail-in ballots would cause problems https://t.co/YIyxUAhWPe pic.twitter.com/rUxCUevOtH — Reuters (@Reuters) July 31, 2020 White House senior adviser Stephen Miller appears on Fox to promote Donald Trump's lies about mail-in voting: "Nobody who mails in a ballot has their identity confirmed. Nobody even checks to see if they're a U.S. citizen."This is a baseless fearmongering. pic.twitter.com/zLNr4GPAA3

