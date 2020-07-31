WAAHMBULANCE! Wisconsin Republicans Melt Down After Face Mask Order

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020

In May 2020, the Wisconsin Supreme Kangaroo Court ruled in favor of the COVID 19 pandemic and immediately put an end to Governor Tony Evers stay at home order. Predictably, people went nuts, threw personal safety and personal responsibility out the window and commenced to party like mad and go on vacations, usually to the scenic areas of Northern Wisconsin. Also predictably, the number of new cases of COVID 19 began to climb at an every accelerating rate. When the Supreme Court issued their decision, new cases were averaging about 100-125 cases per day. On Thursday, Wisconsin saw it's first day of over 1000 new cases. Despite the pandemic growing further and further out of control, even in the most rural counties, the Republicans did nothing but campaign and sit with their thumbs up their asses. Finally, on Thursday, as Wisconsin hit its first 1,000+ new cases in one day, Evers took action and issued a health emergency declaration and a mandatory face mask executive order. Suprisingly, many businesses, especially bankers, supported this measure. And just to help keep the Republicans on their heels, Evers went on the offensive:

