BOMBSHELL: Kushner And The White House Decided Covid Was A 'Blue State Problem'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 12:12 Hits: 4

Remember how the White House early response to the virus was so weak, so disturbingly inept that we actually started to suspect the White House was indifferent to the human toll -- because they were Democrats? Look like we were right. Via Vanity Fair: Most troubling of all, perhaps, was a sentiment the expert said a member of Kushner’s team expressed: that because the virus had hit blue states hardest, a national plan was unnecessary and would not make sense politically. “The political folks believed that because it was going to be relegated to Democratic states, that they could blame those governors, and that would be an effective political strategy,” said the expert. That logic may have swayed Kushner. “It was very clear that Jared was ultimately the decision maker as to what [plan] was going to come out,” the expert said. It started with Jared's pals, a group of well-meaning businessmen with no actual experience in government who tried to reinvent the wheel and develop a national pandemic strategy. As you can imagine, it was a mess. (Because running government like a business always works out so well!)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/bombshell-kushner-and-white-house-decided