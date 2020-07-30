The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Takes A Victory Lap Over Alarm Sparked By His Push To Postpone Election Day

President Donald Trump applauded himself on Thursday afternoon after his tweet about possibly delaying the election (which he has now pinned at the top of his Twitter profile) drew widespread concern earlier in the day.

“Glad I was able to get the very dishonest LameStream Media to finally start talking about the RISKS to our Democracy from dangerous Universal Mail-In-Voting (not Absentee Voting, which I totally support!),” he tweeted, once again peddling the false claim that voting by mail leads to election fraud.

Trump also declared that he “Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!” a virtually impossible task given the prevalence of absentee and mail-in voting, and how long the process of vote tallying takes in large states, such as California.

The President’s tweets appear to be laying the groundwork for portraying the election as illegitimate if he were to lose to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

