Federalist Society Co-Founder Calls Trump Bid To Change Election Day &#8216;Fascistic,&#8217; Impeachable

Thursday, 30 July 2020

The co-founder of the conservative legal organization the Federalist Society said Thursday that Trump’s bid to move Election Day was “fascistic” and worthy of impeachment.

Steven Calabresi wrote in a New York Times op-ed that he’d voted for Trump, protested the Mueller investigation and opposed the President’s impeachment over the Ukraine pressure campaign.

But, Calabresi wrote, “I am frankly appalled by the president’s recent tweet seeking to postpone the November election.”

“Until recently, I had taken as political hyperbole the Democrats’ assertion that President Trump is a fascist,” he said. “But this latest tweet is fascistic and is itself grounds for the president’s immediate impeachment again by the House of Representatives and his removal from office by the Senate.”

Calabrisi, who’s organization has been hugely influential in Trump’s massive record of judicial appointments, emphasized many of the same arguments that lawyers, pundits, and politicians have made Thursday in response to Trump’s suggestion: The decision isn’t his to make, and besides, the United States voted on the appointed date even during the Civil War and the Great Depression.

“President Trump needs to be told by every Republican in Congress that he cannot postpone the federal election,” Calabresi said. “Doing so would be illegal, unconstitutional and without precedent in American history. Anyone who says otherwise should never be elected to Congress again.”

