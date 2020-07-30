Trump Doubles Down On Bogus Argument For Delaying The Elections

Articles

Thursday, 30 July 2020

Unsurprisingly, President Donald Trump’s tweet calling for the November elections to be delayed was the main focus of his press briefing today.

When asked if he really plans to try to postpone the election (something he does not have the power to do), Trump ranted for several minutes about how mail-in voting leads to election fraud (something that does not happen). He claimed he doesn’t want the election to be delayed but he also doesn’t want to “find out the ballots are all missing and the election doesn’t mean anything.” Again, this claim was made with no evidence whatsoever.

The whole press conference was clearly meant to further solidify Trump’s attempts to delegitimize an election that he’s looking increasingly likely to lose in November if his grim approval ratings and poll figures against Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden hold up.

Read our live coverage of the briefing below:

