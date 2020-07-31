Trump Suggests Election Delay, Pompeo Questioned About US Democracy

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 01:52 Hits: 9

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday suggested voting by mail could lead to a fraudulent November 3rd presidential election and asked whether the vote should be delayed. Trump's tweet sparked a debate on election security on Capitol Hill, where Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was testifying. VOA's Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports from Washington.

