Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 31 July 2020 00:50 Hits: 11

Trump also claimed that Republicans hate vote-by-mail, despite a recent poll showing half of all Republicans support allowing all registered voters access to a mail ballot.

(Image credit: Yuri Gripas/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/07/30/897453705/trump-keeps-criticizing-universal-vote-by-mail-but-the-nation-isnt-doing-that?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics