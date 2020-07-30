The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Buddy, The First Dog To Test Positive For COVID In The U.S. Has Died

Category: World Politics Hits: 7

A reminder that all your loved ones are at risk if you contract the virus, even your pets. Source: National Geographic BUDDY LIKED DOG stuff: running through the sprinklers, going on long car rides, swimming in the lake. He cuddled the Mahoneys—his owners and family—at the end of tough days. He humored them when they dressed him up as a bunny for Halloween. He was a protective big brother to 10-month-old Duke, the family’s other German shepherd. He loved everyone. He lived up to his name. In mid-April, right before his seventh birthday, Buddy began struggling to breathe. Six weeks later, he became the first dog in the United States to be confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On July 11, Buddy died.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/buddy-first-dog-test-positive-us-has-died

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version