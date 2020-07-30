Buddy, The First Dog To Test Positive For COVID In The U.S. Has Died

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 21:00 Hits: 7

A reminder that all your loved ones are at risk if you contract the virus, even your pets. Source: National Geographic BUDDY LIKED DOG stuff: running through the sprinklers, going on long car rides, swimming in the lake. He cuddled the Mahoneys—his owners and family—at the end of tough days. He humored them when they dressed him up as a bunny for Halloween. He was a protective big brother to 10-month-old Duke, the family’s other German shepherd. He loved everyone. He lived up to his name. In mid-April, right before his seventh birthday, Buddy began struggling to breathe. Six weeks later, he became the first dog in the United States to be confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. On July 11, Buddy died.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/buddy-first-dog-test-positive-us-has-died