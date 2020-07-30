Brianna Keilar Ripped Apart Trump's 'Deeply Cynical' Election Tweet

Articles

CNN's Brianna Keilar spent five entire minutes completely dissembling Trump's weak, transparent attempt to hold on to power with his suggestion to delay the federal election. Forget about the fact that the Constitution doesn't allow this to happen. Keilar went to town on what was truly behind this emotionally and educationally stunted attempt to delay the inevitable: Trump's removal from power and having to face consequences for his catastrophic failures and crimes against the nation. First, Keilar tackled Trump's false insistence there is rampant voter fraud. KEILAR: After being elected, despite losing the popular vote, he even created a voter fraud commission to try to prove his wasn't just one of the electoral college. Well, that commission was disbanded when they found nothing. The Washington Post reports that out of more than 135 million votes cast, there were a total of four documented cases of voter fraud. The think tank, Brookings, found that nearly one quarter of those 135 million votes cast in 2016 were mailed in. So now we hear president trump raising these doubts about the security of mail-in voting, even as he said absentee voting, which is also mail-in voting, is "good." So, let's look at the facts here. Then, Keilar systematically dismantled the lies being spread that voting by mail is somehow less secure than in-person voting, citing the many measures in place to protect our individual ballots.

