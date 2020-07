Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:36 Hits: 5

Senators from both sides of the aisle on Thursday questioned Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the decision to remove U.S. troops from Germany, criticizing the move as alienating allies and weakening the United States in the face of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/509818-pompeo-lawmakers-tangle-over-germany-troop-withdrawal