Delay The Election? Say Hi To President Nancy Pelosi

Mango Mussolini in a desperate attempt to distract from John Lewis's funeral and the horrific economic numbers that came out this morning, floated the "idea" that the 2020 election could be delayed. Trump's election delay threat is a purposefully-timed distraction to divert attention from the 32.9% reduction in Q2 GDP, the 1.43 million new unemployment claims and the 150,000 Americans who have died from coronavirus under his watch. Don't let him get you off your message. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 30, 2020 Not so fast, Stable Genius! Trump's term ENDS in January 2021. No matter what. If there is no president elected by that time for the term beginning on Inauguration Day 2021, the Speaker of the House takes the office of the presidency. Which is why "President Nancy Pelosi" was trending on Twitter this morning.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/delay-election-say-hi-president-nancy