Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 17:21 Hits: 6

It seems that there were two (2) Tech Hearings yesterday. The first was Democrats wondering if Tech Companies are too big and powerful for America’s good. Axios morning email thingie: Here’s where the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee pressed each company hardest:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/07/tech-bros-escape-congressional-oversight