Influential lobbying groups battle over GOP coronavirus liability proposal

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Controversial liability protections for businesses that are a top priority for the influential U.S. Chamber of Commerce are included in the Republican proposal for a second round of COVID-19 stimulus. It’s a move strongly opposed by the American Association for Justice , a powerful trade group representing trial lawyers who would theoretically represent plaintiffs in such cases.

Both trade groups are among the most powerful lobbying forces on the Hill, with the Chamber generally supporting Republicans and the Association for Justice propping up Democrats.

A July 16 letter from the Chamber to President Donald Trump , Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said the provision is necessary because “employers are confronting the possibility of unwarranted lawsuits related to COVID.” A statement from the American Association for Justice released after Republicans unveiled their proposal said “businesses will be allowed to act unreasonably knowing they are immune from accountability,” adding that such behavior could “prolong the pandemic.”

The immunity, laid out in a provision introduced by Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), would only apply to businesses that make “reasonable efforts” to follow government safety guidelines, though whether those are state, city or federal guidelines is unclear. McConnell has said any stimulus bill without such liability protections would be a nonstarter. Democrats are expected to fight the measure, which led Trump to tell Fox News’ Chris Wallace In a July 20 interview that Democrats were “in the back pocket of trial lawyers.”

The Chamber of Commerce and the American Association for Justice are among the most powerful lobbying groups in the country. The Chamber has been the largest lobbying spender every year since 2001. The group has also contributed $436,000 to federal races in the 2020 cycle and spent nearly $2 million to air ads almost exclusively benefitting Republican candidates.

The American Association for Justice is among the top 2 percent of lobbying spenders who have disclosed work on issues related to COVID-19 between April and July. The group’s PAC contributed over $1.5 million to Democratic federal candidates and gave nearly $300,000 to Democratic committees and $928,500 to other liberal groups. The PAC also bundled $484,000 for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee in the second half of 2019, before the outbreak.

Another top Chamber priority adopted by Republicans is the cut to federal unemployment supplements. The Republican bill’s proposal slashes benefits even further than the Chamber proposed. If passed, expiring $600 unemployment supplements will be slashed to $200 until October. At that point, under the Republican proposal, benefits will be 70 percent of the receivers’ previous wages, a number even lower than the 80 to 90 percent suggested by the Chamber. The structure and timeline of the changes mirrors the Chamber’s proposal almost identically.

The issue has emerged as one of the key sticking points between Democrats and Republicans, as GOP infighting and stalled negotiations threaten swift passage in the Senate. Expanded unemployment benefits expire Friday, with around 30 million people nationwide currently collecting payments and more than one in 10 people out of work.

Republicans did not take several other suggestions from the Chamber that have received bipartisan support. Notably absent is increased funding for state and local governments that have been hit hard by the pandemic. An earlier stimulus proposal from House Democrats included $875 billion for local governments . The Democratic proposal, which suggests $3 trillion in federal spending compared to the $1 trillion proposed by Republicans, passed the House in May but is not being considered by the Republican controlled Senate.

The Republican proposal also did not address a Chamber request for increased funding for job training. Negotiations over the stimulus package have stalled. Both Democratic and Republican leadership have accused each other of refusing to cooperate. And Republican infighting over certain provisions, like earmarking $1.75 billion for a new FBI building , a presidential priority, seem to have dashed McConnell’s hopes of a swift vote in the Senate.



