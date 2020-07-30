The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bipartisan State Officials Shoot Down Trump Nutty Election Delay Idea

State officials of both parties across the country quickly dismissed the idea, floated by President Trump on Thursday morning, that November’s election could be delayed.

Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the United States “must” hold the election on Nov. 3, and that voting in his state will be “safe, secure and accurate.”

California’s Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla pointed out that Trump “DOES NOT have the authority to change or delay the General Election.” Only Congress could make that change.

The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu likewise stressed that the “election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd.”

The Democratic secretaries of state in Colorado and Rhode Island, Jena Griswold and Nellie Gorbea, each pushed back with a simple “no.”

