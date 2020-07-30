Bipartisan State Officials Shoot Down Trump Nutty Election Delay Idea

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 15:50 Hits: 3

State officials of both parties across the country quickly dismissed the idea, floated by President Trump on Thursday morning, that November’s election could be delayed.

Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the United States “must” hold the election on Nov. 3, and that voting in his state will be “safe, secure and accurate.”

The United States must hold its election on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ohio will have four weeks of absentee voting, early in-person voting and election day voting as we always have. And we will be ready. Ohio will have a safe, secure and accurate Election Day. — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) July 30, 2020

California’s Democratic Secretary of State Alex Padilla pointed out that Trump “DOES NOT have the authority to change or delay the General Election.” Only Congress could make that change.

California elections officials are preparing to send every registered a voter a ballot in the mail ahead of November and offer as many safe opportunities to vote both on and before Election Day. #Vote2020#VoteByMail — Alex Padilla (@AlexPadilla4CA) July 30, 2020

The Republican governor of New Hampshire, Gov. Chris Sununu likewise stressed that the “election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd.”

Make no mistake: the election will happen in New Hampshire on November 3rd. End of story. Our voting system in NH is secure, safe, and reliable. We have done it right 100% of the time for 100 years – this year will be no different. — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) July 30, 2020

The Democratic secretaries of state in Colorado and Rhode Island, Jena Griswold and Nellie Gorbea, each pushed back with a simple “no.”

To answer your question: no. https://t.co/flWoCbxoni — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) July 30, 2020

No. Americans can properly, securely and safely vote from home as well. pic.twitter.com/4x0J6QLYly — Nellie Gorbea (@NellieGorbea) July 30, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/SR_9bwrovBY/state-officials-trump-election-delay-no