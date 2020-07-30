The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Full Appeals Court To Rehear Dispute Over Flynn Judge&#8217;s Handling Of His Case

Category: World Politics Hits: 10

Full Appeals Court To Rehear Dispute Over Flynn Judge&#8217;s Handling Of His Case

The full U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will reconsider an order from a panel of its judges that sought to block Michael Flynn’s judge from probing the reasons the Justice Department wants Flynn’s case dropped.

The announcement of the so-called en banc hearing means that the remarkable dispute over the DOJ’s dismissal request will rage on for at least a few more weeks.

The D.C. Circuit will hear oral arguments on the matter on August 11. In the meantime, the order from a three-judge appellate panel that Flynn’s case immediately be dismissed has been reversed.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/C4ftjETaS-I/flynn-judge-en-banc-hearing

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version