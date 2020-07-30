The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Pompeo Refuses To Say Trump Doesn&#8217;t Have Power To Delay The Elections

Category: World Politics Hits: 11

Pompeo Refuses To Say Trump Doesn&#8217;t Have Power To Delay The Elections

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday did not reject the notion of President Donald Trump somehow going through with his suggestion to delay the 2020 election, even though a president does not have the authority to do so.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) brought up Trump’s tweet during Pompeo’s Senate hearing on the 2021 budget.

“Can a president delay the November presidential election, Mr. Secretary?” the Virginia Democrat asked Pompeo.

“Senator, I’m not going enter a legal judgment on that on the fly this morning,” the secretary of state replied.

Pompeo offered another nonresponse when Kaine tried asking again.

“Senator, in the end, the Department of Justice and others will make that legal determination,” Pompeo said. “We all should want–I know you do too, Senator Kaine–want to make sure we have an election that everyone is confident in.”

“Are you indifferent to the date of the election?” Kaine asked.

“It should happen lawfully,” the Trump official said.

Neither the President nor the Justice Department can determine the date of the presidential elections; only Congress would be able to postpone the election if it so chooses.

However, Trump’s astonishing suggestion, which he based on the false claim that mail-in voting leads to voter fraud, may be less about literally changing the election date and more about riling up his base with the baseless notion that him losing to Democratic rival Joe Biden means the election was “rigged.”

Watch Pompeo below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/rgIC-zp3Hrc/pompeo-refuses-to-say-trump-doesnt-have-power-to-delay-the-elections

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version